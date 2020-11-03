Rosaura Jimenez, 90, of New Britain, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She was the widow of Agapito Ruiz.
Born in San German, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Jimenez Santana and Maria Luisa Santana. She was a New Britain resident since 1970.
Surviving are five children, Carmen, Amelia, Celia, Margarita and Monserrate; eighteen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren; and six great-great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children, Pedro, Edgardo and Elvin.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11:30a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.