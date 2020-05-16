|
|
Rose (Buccheri) Balducci, 98, of New Britain, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Msgr. Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in Berlin, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Bazzano) Buccheri, she lived most of her life in New Britain. Along with her late husband, Bruno G. Balducci, they owned and operated Balducci Service Station on Allen St. in New Britain. She had also worked at the UCONN Health Center for ten years, was a member of St. Ann's Church and the Ladies Guild of the church. She managed the cafeteria at Nathan Hale Jr. High School and was always sewing, cooking and baking for family and friends. Mrs. Balducci is survived by her children, Maryann and her husband Bill Tortolano of Middleton, MA, George and his wife Luisa Balducci and David and his wife Lisa Balducci, all of Newington, seven grandchildren Jessica, James, Cori and her husband Jason Brown, and Paul and his wife Arielle Balducci, Kristen and her husband Jay Beckwith, Gregory and his wife Shari and Tyler McArthur ; her great grandchildren Olivia Brown, Paul Jr. and Joseph Balducci and Vera and Hazel Beckwith; one sister-in-law Wanda Buccheri and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister and two brothers, Sophia Larese, Sebastian Buccheri and Joseph Buccheri. The family would like to give a special thanks to Rose's niece, Lillian Larese. Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joachim Parish (St. Ann's Church) c/o 544 Main St. New Britain, CT 06051 or to the Prudence Crandall Ceneter 594 Burritt St. New Britain, CT 06053. The Balducci family would like to thank the staff at Msgr. Bojnowski for their care and concern toward Rose. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020