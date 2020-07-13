Mrs. Rose Burns, 101, of Newington, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020.
She was born October 15, 1918, in New Britain, daughter of the late William and Elsie Coates. Rose was preceded by her husband of 56 years, Charles (Bob) C. Burns, her son Robert C. Burns, her brothers James Coates and William Coates, and her son-in-law Leslie F. Flanders. She worked for the Veteran's Administration in Newington up to age 77 and volunteered much of her time with her late husband at the Newington Senior Center during her retirement. She really enjoyed reading, sewing, vacationing at the shore and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Rose was an ardent supporter of the "Friends of the Library" in Newington. In her later years (right up to Covid) she spent almost every weekday at the Newington Senior Center playing cribbage with her friends there.
Rose is survived by her children Colleen B. Flanders of Vernon, and Charles (Bob) R. Burns of Ware, MA, grandchildren Anne-Marie Perkins (Dan) of Tolland, Chet Koelsch (Vivian) of Tolland, Nick Burns (Melissa Hartman) of Remsen, NY, Ben Burns (Jesse) of Kirkland, WA, Meghan Burns of Remsen, NY and Jodi Fore (Shane) of Simsbury, her great-grandchildren Sean Perkins, Bryce Koelsch, Trevor Koelsch, Alyssa Perkins, Devon Koelsch, Mackenzie Beeman, Oliver Burns and Emalyn Burns, and her great-great-grandchildren Brayden Perkins, Noah Beeman, Oliver Perkins and Molina Beeman along with many more family and friends who will sadly miss her. Rose's service will be held at 11:00 AM on July 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St. in New Britain. Social distancing and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose's honor to:
Newington Senior and Disabled Center by sending a check to the Town of Newington/Senior and Disabled Center: 120 Cedar Street, Newington, CT 0611. Newington Memorial Funeral Home is serving Rose's family. To share a memory with Rose's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.