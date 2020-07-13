1/1
Rose C. (Coates) Burns
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rose Burns, 101, of Newington, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020.
She was born October 15, 1918, in New Britain, daughter of the late William and Elsie Coates. Rose was preceded by her husband of 56 years, Charles (Bob) C. Burns, her son Robert C. Burns, her brothers James Coates and William Coates, and her son-in-law Leslie F. Flanders. She worked for the Veteran's Administration in Newington up to age 77 and volunteered much of her time with her late husband at the Newington Senior Center during her retirement. She really enjoyed reading, sewing, vacationing at the shore and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Rose was an ardent supporter of the "Friends of the Library" in Newington. In her later years (right up to Covid) she spent almost every weekday at the Newington Senior Center playing cribbage with her friends there.
Rose is survived by her children Colleen B. Flanders of Vernon, and Charles (Bob) R. Burns of Ware, MA, grandchildren Anne-Marie Perkins (Dan) of Tolland, Chet Koelsch (Vivian) of Tolland, Nick Burns (Melissa Hartman) of Remsen, NY, Ben Burns (Jesse) of Kirkland, WA, Meghan Burns of Remsen, NY and Jodi Fore (Shane) of Simsbury, her great-grandchildren Sean Perkins, Bryce Koelsch, Trevor Koelsch, Alyssa Perkins, Devon Koelsch, Mackenzie Beeman, Oliver Burns and Emalyn Burns, and her great-great-grandchildren Brayden Perkins, Noah Beeman, Oliver Perkins and Molina Beeman along with many more family and friends who will sadly miss her. Rose's service will be held at 11:00 AM on July 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St. in New Britain. Social distancing and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose's honor to:
Newington Senior and Disabled Center by sending a check to the Town of Newington/Senior and Disabled Center: 120 Cedar Street, Newington, CT 0611. Newington Memorial Funeral Home is serving Rose's family. To share a memory with Rose's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved