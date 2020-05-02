|
Rose Marie (Tarvaian) Cistulli 90, of Newington, CT lost her battle with cancer and COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Rose Marie was born May 17, 1929 in Marseille, France. As a world-class trained vocalist, her passions were singing on stage, her true love husband and family. Rose Marie was educated as a vocalist in NYC, and in media at the CT School of Broadcasting. She worked at WTIC as an assistant to the radio legend Bob Steele. She sang in plays, on radio & TV, in dinner clubs, choirs and more, also with Cubby Clark, Sonny Costanzo, and many Big Band National greats. In her own words ""I had fun."" Her stage life was also spent as the Joe & Rose Marie Cistulli Quartet. Joe and Rose began making music together when she was 17 and continued until Joe passed. She joins her husband Joseph D. Cistulli Jr., who preceded her in death in 2002. A beloved and adored singer, cook, character, wife, and mother, she leaves behind her children, Donna Marie Cistulli of New Britain, CT, Joseph G. Cistulli of Howell, MI, a poet & artist son C.C. Arshagra, and Michael D. Cistulli of New Britain CT. along with her 2 grandchildren, Nancy and Joseph G. Cistulli, Isabella Mary-Rose and Dante Vincenzo of Howell, MI.
Due to the current situation, a graveside service will be held St. Mary's Cemetery on May 5 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a gofundme has been set up to help pay for Rose Marie's funeral expenses. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020