1/
Rosemary Baylock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Baylock, 95, of New Britain, widow of Alfred Baylock, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was the light of our lives and she will truly be missed every day. Rosemary was born in New York City and raised in Red Bank, New Jersey. She came to Connecticut to work at the Travelers Insurance Company and met Al Baylock whom she married and raised a family of ten children.
She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and James Lynch, and husband, Al. She is survived by her ten children, Maura and Wayne Fox, Paul and Sonia Baylock, Anne Baylock and James Haley, Margaret and Rick Renzella, James Baylock and Gina Talarico, Christine and Michael Mullin, Peter, Martha, Theresa and Marty Baylock; grandchildren, Jennifer and (David) Alexandro, Ryan Baylock, Greg (Lauren) Fox, Jeff (Tina) Fox, James, Jr (Tricia) Baylock, Calli Baylock, Emily Haley; and great/great-grandchildren, Aidan Mullin, Kieran, Peter Ryan, Elena Alexandro, Clover Fox, Isabelle, Gavin, Ethan Fox, and Gianna, Bryce and Tre Baylock; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to the Friendship Service Center, PO Box 1811, New Britain, CT 06050 or Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue., Bloomfield, CT 06002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 19 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved