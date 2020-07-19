Rosemary Baylock, 95, of New Britain, widow of Alfred Baylock, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was the light of our lives and she will truly be missed every day. Rosemary was born in New York City and raised in Red Bank, New Jersey. She came to Connecticut to work at the Travelers Insurance Company and met Al Baylock whom she married and raised a family of ten children.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and James Lynch, and husband, Al. She is survived by her ten children, Maura and Wayne Fox, Paul and Sonia Baylock, Anne Baylock and James Haley, Margaret and Rick Renzella, James Baylock and Gina Talarico, Christine and Michael Mullin, Peter, Martha, Theresa and Marty Baylock; grandchildren, Jennifer and (David) Alexandro, Ryan Baylock, Greg (Lauren) Fox, Jeff (Tina) Fox, James, Jr (Tricia) Baylock, Calli Baylock, Emily Haley; and great/great-grandchildren, Aidan Mullin, Kieran, Peter Ryan, Elena Alexandro, Clover Fox, Isabelle, Gavin, Ethan Fox, and Gianna, Bryce and Tre Baylock; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to the Friendship Service Center, PO Box 1811, New Britain, CT 06050 or Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue., Bloomfield, CT 06002.

