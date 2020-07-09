Rosemary Ellen Zottola Kaminski passed away on Sunday, July 5th after a long illness. Known to everyone as "Cookie" she was born on September 10, 1944 in New Britain to Anthony and Albina Farina Zottola. She proudly lived in the same home in Berlin for her entire life. She leaves behind her son Anthony Karam, her loving sister, Florine Votino, her nephew Anthony Votino and her three treasured grandchildren, James, Isabella and Alyssa Karam. She was predeceased by her parents, her son James Karam, her niece Joanne Votino and her beloved husband, Bill Kaminski. She leaves behind countless family and friends who will miss her dearly.

After raising her two children, she began working at the Superior Court Clerk's Office in New Britain, and in 1979 became the head clerk at the Office of the State's Attorney. She went on to proudly serve in the Division of Criminal Justice for thirty-four years before retiring as the Chief Secretary to the State's Attorney for the New Britain Judicial District. After leaving the State, Cookie worked for several years as a Paralegal at the Soulsby Law Firm in Berlin.

While working for the State's Attorney's Office, no one could tell you exactly what her "official" position was, but she was known as a "legend" within the Division of Criminal justice, and throughout the court system. She was widely known, respected and loved as a mentor and confidant. She was the one to go to when you "needed things done right." Some even said that then Chief State's Attorney John Bailey knew that it was Cookie who actually "ran" the Division. She was respected and loved for the love and respect she showed to co-workers, attorneys and members of the general public with whom she interacted on a daily basis.

Cookie met Bill Kaminski of the Connecticut State Police in 1984, and they subsequently married in Las Vegas. Billy brought love, excessive laughter and joy into her life during the years they shared together. She thought and spoke of him every day after he passed away.

Arrangements are being handled by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home at their Berlin location located at 111 Chamberlain Highway, Berlin, CT. A wake will be held this Sunday, July 12th from 3:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. All who will attend are asked to wear facial masks. Social distancing will be encouraged. A funeral mass will be held privately by the immediate family at a later time.



