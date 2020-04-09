|
Rosemary (Dubois) Pelletier, 76, of Berlin died April 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home after a short illness. Born on May 25, 1943 in Waterville, ME, she was the daughter of the late Rene and Marie Rose (Bouchard) Dubois. She grew up in Madawaska, ME, graduating from Madawaska High School in 1961. She married the love of her life in 1961, the late Roland Pelletier and she and Roland made their home in New Britain, later moving to Berlin in 1970. Rosemary was the proprietor of Johnny's Package Store in Berlin for 18 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the St. Anne's Society, The Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary and was a communicant St. Paul's Parish in Kensington. Rosemary is survived by her son, David Roland Pelletier of Berlin and his partner Michael Pohl of Manchester; her sisters, Rita (Donald) Marshall of Manchester NH, Rinette (Kevin) McCarthy of Crosshill, South Carolina, her brothers Reno Dubois of East Hartford CT, and Roland (Lori) Dubois of Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and sister in law Carol Pelletier of Madawaska ME. She was predeceased by her brother Leo (Pauline) Dubois of Manchester NH. Due to restrictions at hand, Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Rosemary's name to a would be most appreciated. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Shirley Dube, Maryann Mendocha, Barbara Fraser, Liesel Fraser, along with Melissa and Karen from Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of CT for giving Rosemary loving support to her and the family during the duration of her illness. Please share a memory of Rosemary with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 9, 2020