Rosetta (Sicari) Sbona, 87, of New Britain, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Ledgecrest Apple Rehab in Kensington. She was born November 13, 1932 in Palermo Sicilia and immigrated from Tripoli Libya to the United States in November of 1967 with her husband and son. Rosetta worked her whole life in New Britain as a seamstress in various shops. She loved her plants and was an avid animal lover and had many dogs, cats & a bird. Rosetta loved to cook, sew, watch Italian TV and play lottery. Family was everything to her.
She is predeceased by her husband, the late Antonio 'Tony' Sbona of Melilli, Sicilia, 2 sisters Caterina & Enza and 2 twin brothers Gioacchino & Angelo. She leaves behind her beloved and devoted son, Emanuele 'Manny' Sbona and daughter in-law Annette Sbona of New Britain. Rosetta leaves 3 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren. RoseAnn Sbona-Jones and her wife Jordonna Sbona-Jones of Marietta Georgia , their 2 children Honor and Sicily. Maryann Zyzdorf and her husband Tom Zyzdorf of Granby and their 3 children Amanda, Matthew and Jack. Angela Sbona and her boyfriend Adam Napolitano and their 4 children Emily, Morgan, Julia and Alyssa. Also surviving her are dear friends Darrel & Maria Cope and Mary Eudy.
Special Thank You to the entire staff at Ledgecrest Apple Rehab of Kensington for all their years of dedicated care to Rosetta.
Funeral services and burial for Rosetta were private. There are no calling hours. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020