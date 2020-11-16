1/1
Rozalia "Rozia" (Czapiga) Swiatek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rozalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts that we announce Rozalia "Rozia" (Czapiga) Swiatek, 95, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 100.
She was born in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Stefania (Olszewska) Czapiga, and grew up working on her family farm. Sadly, Rozia lost her mother and sister during WWII when a bomb exploded in a church during services. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1981 and worked for a commercial maintenance company and was also a machine operator for Carey Wiping & Supply Co. Rozia enjoyed cooking and looked forward to reading the weekly Polish newspapers to keep up with current news events. She would often reminisce about her challenging life during the war and life on the farm. Tragedy followed Rozia when she became a victim of the arson-related fires of Little Poland back in the early 1990s. Rozia had many friends and was proud to be a part of the local Polish community. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Gen. Haller Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary. A beautiful woman throughout, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rozia lived a full life and is survived by her son, Marian Kabara and her daughter, Czeslawa Purgal; her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren all of whom live in Poland. Locally, Rozia is survived by the Smialowski family, Gene Ferris, and Her sponsored family of Willimatic including Stella Lebella (at 103 years old), also her caregivers Alice Kondracki and Alice Jr. with whom she made her home. In addition to her parents, her sister and brother Rozalia was predeceased by her first and second husbands, Stanislaw Kabara and Piotr Swiatek.
Special thanks are extended to the following medical personnel who took tremendous care of her: the staff of From the Heart Home Care in Berlin; Oleh her nurse of 20 years; Magda, her social worker; Ally, her PT and Jessica, her OT who kept her active, mobile and independent; Dr. J. Harrison, Dr. A. Agarwal, Dr. S. Chorzepa, Dr. F. Gerratana and finally, John and Kevin who visited every week and put a smile on her face.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Raymond Smialowski, Rozalia's nephew, at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Visitation is private. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved