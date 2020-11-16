It is with broken hearts that we announce Rozalia "Rozia" (Czapiga) Swiatek, 95, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 100.
She was born in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Stefania (Olszewska) Czapiga, and grew up working on her family farm. Sadly, Rozia lost her mother and sister during WWII when a bomb exploded in a church during services. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1981 and worked for a commercial maintenance company and was also a machine operator for Carey Wiping & Supply Co. Rozia enjoyed cooking and looked forward to reading the weekly Polish newspapers to keep up with current news events. She would often reminisce about her challenging life during the war and life on the farm. Tragedy followed Rozia when she became a victim of the arson-related fires of Little Poland back in the early 1990s. Rozia had many friends and was proud to be a part of the local Polish community. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Gen. Haller Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary. A beautiful woman throughout, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rozia lived a full life and is survived by her son, Marian Kabara and her daughter, Czeslawa Purgal; her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren all of whom live in Poland. Locally, Rozia is survived by the Smialowski family, Gene Ferris, and Her sponsored family of Willimatic including Stella Lebella (at 103 years old), also her caregivers Alice Kondracki and Alice Jr. with whom she made her home. In addition to her parents, her sister and brother Rozalia was predeceased by her first and second husbands, Stanislaw Kabara and Piotr Swiatek.
Special thanks are extended to the following medical personnel who took tremendous care of her: the staff of From the Heart Home Care in Berlin; Oleh her nurse of 20 years; Magda, her social worker; Ally, her PT and Jessica, her OT who kept her active, mobile and independent; Dr. J. Harrison, Dr. A. Agarwal, Dr. S. Chorzepa, Dr. F. Gerratana and finally, John and Kevin who visited every week and put a smile on her face.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Raymond Smialowski, Rozalia's nephew, at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Visitation is private. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net