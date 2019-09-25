Home

Russell Timothy Fisher

Russell Timothy Fisher Obituary
Russell Timothy Fisher, age 71, passed away in Cape Cod, on Sept. 20, 2019, following a short illness. He was the son of Russell Fisher and Catherine "Sis" (Cunningham) Fisher. He lived most of his life in Plainville, Conn., and was a 1966 graduate of Plainville High School and St. Bonaventure Seminary of New York. He served at St. Gregory Church in Bristol and St. Paul Church in Kensington. Russ "Tim" was an easy-going gentle man who always had a sympathetic ear for others problems, yet had a flash sense of humor that made everyone love to have him around. He leaves several cousins and good friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date at the discretion of his family. The Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., in Plainville, Conn., is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or the leave words of sympathy, please visit Russell's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
