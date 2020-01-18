|
Ruth Alice (Lind) Shaw, 97, of New Britain, wife of the late Joseph Shaw, passed away Thursday (January 16, 2020) at Cassena Care in New Britain. Born in Rockport, MA, she was a lifelong New Britain resident.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Joseph A. Shaw of Pittsburgh, PA and Eric Shaw of Plainville; four daughters, Cynthia Balbachan and her husband Roger of New Britain, Diane Sacco of Berlin, Barbara Shaw and Patricia Shaw, both of Plainville; a sister, Anna Luer in Oxford, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Brian, Sara, Kyle, Stacey, Alden and Kayla; a great grandson, Isaiah. Besides her husband Joseph, Ruth was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Putorak and her husband Martin; a grandson, Alec Balbashan; a granddaughter, Mellissa Pelletier; and a great granddaughter, Nicole Pelletier; and a son-in-law, Joseph Sacco. She was also predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Thursday 1PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Calling hours are Thursday from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 18, 2020