Ruth Marie (Peters) Riera, 91, of New Britain, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John Patrick Riera.
Ruth was born on April 12, 1929 in Plainville, daughter to the late Joseph B. and Ruth Ida (Scott) Peters. She was a longtime resident of Plainville and was well known as the clerk at the former Petit's General Store. She worked there for 26 years and loved her job so much and the people she met that she worked occasionally for the Petit family even after retirement. She was a detail-oriented woman who took great pride in everything that she did. She enjoyed trips to the Hickory Ridge Tree Farm in Coventry where she grew a love for horses. Ruth also was a lover of dogs and throughout life had many special furry companions. She enjoyed yarn and craft work and working around her home. She liked to travel and experienced a trip of a lifetime when she visited family members in Alaska. Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her son, Randall R. Riera, of Plainville, her daughter-in-law, Diana Riera, of Bristol, her grandsons, Zachariah Riera, Jacob Riera and his fiance, Audurey Wransky, and their daughter, Elizabeth Joan Riera, all of Bristol, and Shane Riera, of CA. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Robert and Richard Riera and her brothers, Leon and Bernard Riera.
A graveside service in celebration of Ruth's life will be held privately among her family. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Riera family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 29, 2020