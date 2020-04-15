|
Ryszard M. Noga, 66, of New Britain, CT passed into the Hands of the Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Ryszard was born in Poland and was the son of the late Kazimierz and Maria (Olearczyk) Noga. He came to the US in 1965 and lived in Ware, MA until the family moved to CT in 1967. Ryszard attended New Britain High School and joined the United States Army after graduation. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War and continued to serve in the Army Reserves for the next twenty-seven years. Ryszard worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing and vacationing with his family. He belonged to social clubs including Polish National Alliance (PNA), Haller Post and Falcon's Club. He loved spending time at the casino and attending events, drives to visit historical sites in the northeast, and to watch his favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots.
Ryszard is survived by his loving wife, Nina Noga of New Britain, CT; his cherished children, his daughter Violette Radomski and her husband Arthur, and his son Christopher Noga; his brother John Noga and his wife Yola, his two nieces Monica Zabczynska and Laura Noga; his uncle Ed Olearczyk and his wife Janina of Poland; his aunt Kaziemiera Olearczyk of MA; his aunt Agnieszka Noga of New Britain, CT; and numerous cousins.
Private funeral rites for Ryszard will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT with full military honors accorded by the United States Army. The American flag will be presented to Mr. Noga's wife Nina. There are no calling hours. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Noga family or to share a memory of Ryszard, please visit ShakerFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 15, 2020