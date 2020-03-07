|
Ryszard (Richard) Zajac, 74, of Newington, loving husband of Janina (Staron) and father of Darek, Christopher and Robert Zajac, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, March 9 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020