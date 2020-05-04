Home

Ryszard Zygnerski, 73, of New Britain passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Poland, son of the late Josef and Anna (Bielesz) Zygnerski, he came to the United States in 1965 and lived in New Britain for most of his life. Ryszard was employed by Stanley Works and Cold Metal Products for over 30 years and retired from The Hampshire Companies. He enjoyed being outdoors especially in his garden and caring for animals. Ryszard was always available to help others. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Marianna (Rybak) Zygnerski, his daughter, Eva Zygnerski Scheinblum and her husband, Brian of Miami Beach, Florida and son, Michael Zygnerski of Plantation, Florida, his sister, Elizabeth Khan and her husband, Michael, and his sister-in-law, Czeslawa Zygnerski as well as his nieces and nephews. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Ariel, Noah, and Samuel Scheinblum. He was predeceased by his brother, Czeslaw Zygnerski and sister, Barbara Zygnerski. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald from May 4 to May 7, 2020
