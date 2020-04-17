|
Sally Maidie Gustafson, 79 of New Britain, Connecticut died peacefully on April 10,2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare of New Britain. Sally was born in New Britain,CT on April 16, 1941 the daughter of Arvid V and Hildur (Johnson) Gustafson. Sally was a dialysis Nurse at Hartford Hospital for many years. Well known for making teddy bears for all her patients.She also worked for Aetna insurance.
Sally did not want an obituary, she said if we had to it should read, "She was born, she lived, she died." She is survived by her nephew, Brian V Long and her niece Susan (Long) Barber and her husband Aaron C Barber and their children Andrew, Nathan and Kiersten Barber. Cousins, Allen and Judy Johnson Her brother in-law Dale L Long. She was predeceased by her sister BettyAnn (Gustafson) Long. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society as Sally was fond of cats.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 17, 2020