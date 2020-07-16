Salvatore Calafiore, 79, husband of Elizabeth Sekulich of Newport Beach, California, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on July 4, 2020.
Salvatore was born on October 27, 1940 in Solarino, Sicily to the late Michele Calafiore and Concetta Amenta. At the age of 25, he married Maria Burgio and immigrated to the United Sates looking for a better life where they started a family in New Britain, CT.
He was employed full time at Fafnir Bearing and part time at Stanley Works. As an immigrant coming from Italy and unable to read or write English, he persevered and was soon promoted to foreman at Fafnir Bearing. He also held numerous other jobs to provide a wonderful life for his family.
Salvatore was eminently proud of his Italian heritage and joined the Generale Ameglio Society as a way to reconnect with his Italian roots. A dedicated member of the society, he was nominated to serve as President of the club twice and was also president of the Solarineze Club.
His work then took him to the west coast where he met and married Elizabeth Sekulich. The couple settled in Newport Beach, California where he lived for many years until his passing. Salvatore was a salesman at Tuttle Click Automotive, where he won many awards for his hard work including an all-expense paid five-star trip to Italy.
Salvatore was a charismatic, thoughtful and gentle natured person. He enjoyed working in his garden and watching soccer games. He was a passionate Juventus fan. He loved sharing a meal with family and friends and made sure there was always enough food for anyone who wanted to join him. All who knew him knew that he believed in working hard, but smart, and that the love of family was the most important thing in life. These values he held in the highest regard and he instilled these values in his children and grandchildren. His wife and family were, and always will be, his greatest love.
He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Elizabeth, his children, Laura and her husband Michael LaChance of Avon, CT , AnnaMaria and husband Joseph Tropea of Avon, CT, Cinzia and husband Gary Nelson of Simsbury, CT, stepson John Robison and his wife Karen of Lone Tree, CO and step daughter Jessica Holmes of Los Angeles, CA and his sister Lidia and husband Tony D'Oca of Plainville, CT, all his grandchildren, nephews, cousins and dear friends both here and abroad. He was also predeceased by his brother Giuseppe and stepdaughter Elyce Robison.
A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, August 4th at 10 a.m., at The Church of St Ann, Avon, CT. Please use the Archdiocese of Hartford guidelines for attending Mass. For more information please go to stannavon.org.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no celebration of life after mass. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Family Center 9451 Indianapolis Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92646. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Salvatore with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.