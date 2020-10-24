Salvatore M. Lentini, 85, of Kensington, passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael S. Lentini and Ida Villa Lentini. Born and raised in New Britain, he graduated from E. C. Goodwin Tech. He was a hair dresser in early years at several local salons. He went on to work several jobs and retired from a local school as a maintenance worker. He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine, infant son Christopher, and bothers George & James. He is survived by his two sisters, Jean Carver & husband Charles, Marion Briggs & husband Paul, all of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at a later date.

