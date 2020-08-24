Sarina (Bombaci) DeGrandi, 84, formerly of Kensington, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Seabury Meadows in Bloomfield. She was the widow of Carmelo DeGrandi who died in 2010.
Born in Sortino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Sofia (Pitruzzello) Bombaci. Sarina was a former New Britain resident before moving to Kensington in 1984. She was formerly employed at Stanley Works before retiring. Sarina was a member of St. Paul Church, the Independent Italian Political Club, and the Santa Sofia Society.
Surviving are her daughter, Josie Cardinale and her husband Anthony of South Windsor; her son, Anthony DeGrandi and his wife Pam of South Windsor; and six grandchildren, Bryan, Michael and Amy DeGrandi, Nicholas, David and Gianna Cardinale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday morning from 9 to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
