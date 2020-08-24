1/1
Sarina (Bombaci) DeGrandi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarina (Bombaci) DeGrandi, 84, formerly of Kensington, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Seabury Meadows in Bloomfield. She was the widow of Carmelo DeGrandi who died in 2010.
Born in Sortino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Sofia (Pitruzzello) Bombaci. Sarina was a former New Britain resident before moving to Kensington in 1984. She was formerly employed at Stanley Works before retiring. Sarina was a member of St. Paul Church, the Independent Italian Political Club, and the Santa Sofia Society.
Surviving are her daughter, Josie Cardinale and her husband Anthony of South Windsor; her son, Anthony DeGrandi and his wife Pam of South Windsor; and six grandchildren, Bryan, Michael and Amy DeGrandi, Nicholas, David and Gianna Cardinale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday morning from 9 to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
Please share a memory of Sarina with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved