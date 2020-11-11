Scott Schleicher, 53, of New Britain, passed away Nov. 2, 2020 unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by the people who loved him. Scott was born on Nov 5, 1966 in Newport, R.I. Meeting Scott for the first time was like uncorking the Genie's bottle...the classic Robin Williams Genie not the new one. He also had the talent and temperament of Gordon Ramsay. Scott worked at the State of Conn. DOT as a Transportation Planner Assistant II with his co-workers and his fellow conspirator, Harley. He was also involved with the Imperial Sovereign Court of All Conn., serving as Crown Prince to Empress Brandy Alexander. On Holiday Weekends, he escaped to his "Happy Place" in Vermont and loved his campfires (and signature drinks) with his Vermont family the Austs.
Scott is survived by his Conn. family, step-mom, Rena, Mommie, Yvette (Mimi), step brother, Shane, Aunt Ethel (Jo), Cousin (little sister), Tiffany, Cousin, Ray, Cuz, Kelly, Godson, Tyler, and his Momma #2, Brandy/John. Scott's Mass. family, mother, Patricia, brother, Cory, sister, Sherry and brother Randy. His Berkshire family, Walter, Marion, Jodi and Marc. Scott is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Scott was predeceased by his father, Ron and his BFF, Katy.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain; Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at a future date. To extend condolences to the Schleicher family or to share a memory of Scott, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.