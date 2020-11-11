1/1
Scott Schleicher
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Schleicher, 53, of New Britain, passed away Nov. 2, 2020 unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by the people who loved him. Scott was born on Nov 5, 1966 in Newport, R.I. Meeting Scott for the first time was like uncorking the Genie's bottle...the classic Robin Williams Genie not the new one. He also had the talent and temperament of Gordon Ramsay. Scott worked at the State of Conn. DOT as a Transportation Planner Assistant II with his co-workers and his fellow conspirator, Harley. He was also involved with the Imperial Sovereign Court of All Conn., serving as Crown Prince to Empress Brandy Alexander. On Holiday Weekends, he escaped to his "Happy Place" in Vermont and loved his campfires (and signature drinks) with his Vermont family the Austs.
Scott is survived by his Conn. family, step-mom, Rena, Mommie, Yvette (Mimi), step brother, Shane, Aunt Ethel (Jo), Cousin (little sister), Tiffany, Cousin, Ray, Cuz, Kelly, Godson, Tyler, and his Momma #2, Brandy/John. Scott's Mass. family, mother, Patricia, brother, Cory, sister, Sherry and brother Randy. His Berkshire family, Walter, Marion, Jodi and Marc. Scott is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Scott was predeceased by his father, Ron and his BFF, Katy.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain; Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at a future date. To extend condolences to the Schleicher family or to share a memory of Scott, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved