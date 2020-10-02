Sebastian Francis Urso left this world peacefully early Sunday, September 27, 2020 just shy of his 88th birthday. Sebby was born October 13, 1932 in Floridia, Sicily. He came to the United States at the age of 3 with his parents and lived the majority of his life in New Britain, Connecticut. He fulfilled every immigrant's dream of living a blessed and successful life in

America.

Sebby was a hard worker, provided for his family and never gave up. He was a laborer most of his life, he was also a veteran and member of the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He was a compassionate and kind soul. He loved animals and telling stories of saints. He loved talking about God, listening to the opera, and watching musicals and western movies.

Most of all, though, he loved his family. While he went by Sebby, to most, his favorite names were Pop and Grandpa.

He will be greatly missed as he leaves behind all that loved him the most: his loving wife, Albina Urso, his three devoted children, Michael Urso, Marianne Darling, and Kevin Urso along with their spouses Shellie Urso, Charlie Darling, and Syndia Serrano-Urso, respectively, and last but certainly not least, the light of his life, his grandchildren, Lauren Rahmeier along with her spouse Jacob Rahmeier, Rachel Urso, Jordan Urso, Kathryn Darling, Bryalis Torres-Serrano, and Nyla Urso-Serrano. He is also

survived by his younger brother, Carmen Urso. Memorial service will be held at the end of November. Details TBD.

