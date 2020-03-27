|
|
Sebastian Joseph Giliberto, 55, loving husband to Tina (Ciarcia) Giliberto of 30 years,
of Berlin, CT, passed away on March 23 rd surrounded by his family. Sebastian was
born in New Britain, CT on May 18 th , 1964 to the late Concetto and Dora Giliberto.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his three loving children: Jack and his
wife Agatha, Michael and his wife Kyrstin, his daughter Marisa, and his first
granddaughter Sofia Giliberto. He is also survived by his brother Claudio Giliberto,
and predeceased by his brother Paul Giliberto. He is also survived by his in-laws
Paul and Lucy Ciarcia. He also leaves behind many close aunts, uncles, nieces,
nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Sebastian was a 36 year member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied
Craftworkers Local 1 CT. He was dedicated to his career and took pride in every
area of his work. Throughout the years, he has made numerous connections and was
well respected by so many people, both business and personal. Sebastian loved the
industry of commercial construction and worked tirelessly to build his outstanding
reputation. After several years of working in the field, he took pride in establishing
his own business Giliberto & Sons, LLC working with his two sons right by his side.
His work ethic surpassed all expectations.
More importantly than his career, he was extremely dedicated to his wife and best
friend Tina. They were the epitome of a real life love story; meeting at the age of
fourteen. Their love and respect for one another made their marriage perfect in
every way. Whether it be just sitting and talking, watching a movie, vacationing, or
just enjoying each other's company, they were just happy and their love for one
another grew every day. Their bond will be forever. Sebby made Tina laugh every
day. Their faithfulness and dedication to each other was apparent to all who knew
them. Being married to Sebby was the joy of Tina's life, as she always said, ""Being
married to Sebby is just so much fun.""
His children meant the world to him. Not a weekend went by where he didn't cook,
invite all the kids over, as well as family and friends. He kept an open invitation to
all. You never left hungry. If there were ten people, Sebby cooked for fifty. He took
pride and joy in his Italian heritage. He loved playing cards, it was his favorite
hobby. He always had the best lawn and took pride in his home and loved to garden
and plant flowers. Always thinking of what he could do next in the home. He was
always smiling and making people laugh. He was the most generous, kind, selfless
man. There was not a day where he didn't lend a helping hand, give a gift, or think
about what he can do next for someone. His favorite place was Aruba where he and
Tina and spent their honeymoon 30 years ago. He adored his English bulldog Loui.
His greatest joy and pride was becoming a Nonno to baby Sofia.
He will be truly missed, never forgotten, and always celebrated. He is the most
beautiful guardian angel shining his light on his wife, kids, and those whose lives he
touched.
Due to the recent pandemic, services will be held privately. His family and friends
can look forward to a beautiful celebration of life at a later date.
Sebastian and his family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Chau Dang and
the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering for their exemplary care and support
throughout this journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
Center would be preferred (https://giving.mskcc.org/). Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of
Sebastian with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 27, 2020