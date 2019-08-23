|
Shanica Marie Buchko, 41, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at UCONN Health Center in Farmington. Born in New Britain, she was a life-long resident.
Surviving are her mother, Joann Buchko; her father, Victor Soto; her brothers and sisters, Sean Buchko, Shannon Cahill, Shanti Buchko, and Victor Soto, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019