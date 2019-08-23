Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Shanica Marie Buchko

Add a Memory
Shanica Marie Buchko Obituary
Shanica Marie Buchko, 41, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at UCONN Health Center in Farmington. Born in New Britain, she was a life-long resident.
Surviving are her mother, Joann Buchko; her father, Victor Soto; her brothers and sisters, Sean Buchko, Shannon Cahill, Shanti Buchko, and Victor Soto, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shanica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now