Sharron Amenta Blancato, 73, passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID 19 on Thursday July 9th, with her loving family by her side. Sharron was a beautiful soul who was loved by so many, and whose strength and compassion were admired.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Sharron in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.