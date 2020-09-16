Shirley A. Gervais, 92, of Port Charlotte, FL previously of East Berlin, CT passed away August 30, 2020 at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte, FL. Shirley was born in East Berlin, CT and was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie (Janick) Abel. Shirley was a Red Hatters member in Berlin, CT. She loved Siesta Key Beach after her retirement from CT Mutual where she worked as a typist for over twenty-five years. Shirley also enjoyed her time with her nieces Debbie and Jackie at the pool.
Shirley is survived by her son David Gervais and his wife Susan of Port Charlotte, FL, her two daughters Wendy Gervais and her husband Donald Marut of East Berlin, CT, and Heidi Gervais and her husband Joseph Beharry of Bristol, CT, her brother Rudolph Abel of Sarasota, FL, her two grandchildren Sara Gervais and her fiancé Donald of Northport, FL and Ryne Gervais and his wife Jocelyn of Raeford, NC, and her two great grandchildren Natalie Cheeseman and Ellie Gervais. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Donald Gervais and her sister Elizabeth (Abel) Nelson. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Cromwell, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. To extend condolences to the Gervais family or to share a memory of Shirley, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM