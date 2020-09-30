1/1
Shirley A. (Sawczysyn) Parlante
Shirley A. (Sawczysyn) Parlante passed away suddenly at home on September 21, 2020. Shirley was born and raised in New Britain, CT and graduated New Britain High School in 1959. She received her LPN nursing degree from the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and celebrated a rewarding career of over five decades at Hartford Hospital. Shirley is survived by her husband Frederick Parlante (New Britain, CT). She is predeceased by her mother Katherine Sawczysyn (New Britain, CT) and her in-laws, Anneo and Olga Parlante (East Hartford, CT). She was loved by all of her family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required. To view her full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit: www.luddyandpetersonfh.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
