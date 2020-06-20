Shirley (Josephson) Adamowicz
1936 - 2020
Shirley (Josephson) Adamowicz, 84, of Middletown wife of the late Raymond 'Butch" Adamowicz, died June 5, 2020 at her home with her family and a Pepsi by her side. Shirley was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Harold "Happy" and Helen (Egan) Josephson. Prior to her retirement, Shirley worked for SNET as a repair dispatcher for many years. She was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church and active with many of their organizations. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Jill Zaniewski (Peter) of Berlin, three grandsons, Ronald Pelletier (Jennifer) of Berlin, Michael Pelletier (Violet) of Marlborough, Kevin Pelletier (Kristen) of Middlefield, eight great grandchildren, Tyler, Nolan, Darren, Ashlynn, Leala, Cooper, Emma, Warren. A brother, Harold Josephson (Paddy) of East Berlin, a brother-in-law, Henry Adamowicz of Florida, two sister-in-laws, Laura Johnson of Ohio, Laurie Adamowicz of Cromwell and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a much loved and respected mom, gramma, aunt and friend who was up for most adventures and challenges. Shirley was always available to listen, advise or just help in anyway you needed her to. My dad would often just shake his head because my mother would bring anyone home for a holiday dinner if they appeared to be alone, even if she didn't know them. There were also so many people that lived with us just because they needed to at the time. Shirley's family would like to thank Middlesex Hospice for the care, compassion, and support they showed Shirley and her family. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Weiss Hospice Unit c/o Dept. of Philanthropy 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
June 19, 2020
Always thinking of the good times and the many laughs we had together.
Helene Cashman
Friend
June 19, 2020
Shirley,
Over the past 5 years you had become a large part of my life. I will miss Saturday night dinners, teaming up on your Daughter, and our shopping trips, the list goes on and on. It is truly an Honor to have been your Son In-law for the past 36 years. Thank you for everything. I really am going to miss you.
Pete
Peter Zaniewski
Family
