Shirley Ann Jackson 52, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Shirley was born June 25, 1967 in Newark, N.J., to the late Clifton and Laura (Ellis) Joyner. Shirley moved to Connecticut in 1986 to reside in New Britain before eventually moving to Hartford. While she was in Conn., she finished her high school GED and then went on to attend Sawyer College for an associate's degree in the healthcare field. Shirley worked in customer service for most of her life. Most recently she was a Department Specialist at Home Depot in West Hartford. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking, traveling back home to N.J., doing hair, and spending time with her family and friends. Shirley will be most remembered for her outgoing personality and loving hearts for her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Laura Almonte of New Haven, Joseph "Jay" Mack of New Britain, and La-Tesha Joyner of New Haven. She is also survived by her siblings, Gracie Mathis (Larry) of Palm, N.J., Clifton Joyner III of Avenel, N.J., Doris Joyner Seabrooks of Edison, N.J., Curtis Joyner (Veda) Medina, Ohio, Larry Joyner (Julissa) of Linden, N.J., Jervan Reddick of Olympia, Wash., Kevin Reddick (Jannelle) of New Bern, N.C., Charles Joyner of New Britain, Joanna Joyner of New Britain, and Jonathan Joyner (Alisha) of Newark, N.J.. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Joyner and stepfather, Jessie Allen. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 55 Chapman St., in New Britain. Visitation will be from 9:30am till 11am at the church. Burial will be at Mount Fairview Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit newbritainsagarino.com
