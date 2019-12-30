|
Shirley B. Recck, 95, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was the
widow of Leon Young and Carmine Recck.
Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Nellie (Austin) Brown.
Shirley was a lifelong Berlin resident and was a member of Berlin Congregational
Church.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Young and his wife Eva of Kensington; a daughter,
Sharon Hogle and her husband Michael; and a grandson, Michael Hogle. She also
leaves a special niece and nephew Patty and David Strazzulla.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 11:00 AM at Berlin
Congregational Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery with a reception to
follow in the church dining room.
Memorial donations may be made to Berlin Congregational Church, 878
Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge
of arrangements. Please share a memory of Shirley with the family in the online
guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019