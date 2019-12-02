Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Shirley K. Bosco

Shirley K. Bosco Obituary
Shirley K. Bosco, 84, of New Britain, widow of Thomas J. Bosco, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born in Utica, N.Y., she was a New Britain resident most of her life. Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Church in New Britain, and the Women's Auxiliary of the . She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed bingo and going to the casino.
Surviving are her daughter, Bettina "Tina" Irizarry of New Britain; a son, Michael J. Bosco and his wife Josie of Plainville; her grandchildren, Nicholas Irizarry, Jordan Irizarry, Joseph Irizarry, Payton Bosco, Leah Bosco and Michael Bosco Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Talyia Torres and Daniel Merced. We want to thank her caregiver, Jessy.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain.
Please share a memory of Shirley with the family in the online guestbook @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
