Shirley K. Bosco, 84, of New Britain, widow of Thomas J. Bosco, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Born in Utica, N.Y., she was a New Britain resident most of her life. Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Church in New Britain, and the Women's Auxiliary of the . She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed bingo and going to the casino.
Surviving are her daughter, Bettina "Tina" Irizarry of New Britain; a son, Michael J. Bosco and his wife Josie of Plainville; her grandchildren, Nicholas Irizarry, Jordan Irizarry, Joseph Irizarry, Payton Bosco, Leah Bosco and Michael Bosco Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Talyia Torres and Daniel Merced. We want to thank her caregiver, Jessy.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain.
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019