Shirley L. Brown
Shirley L. Brown, 96, of Kensington, widow of Robert L. Brown, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Born in Plainville, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Kerr) Low. She was a 1942 graduate of Plainville High School. Shirley was a Kensington resident since 1955. She was formerly employed at Bristol Brass and AMF Cuno
before retiring. Shirley was a member of the Kensington Congregational Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. Shirley enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, hooking rugs, and gardening.
Surviving are two daughters, Betsy B. Selner and Barbara B. Reynolds; three grandchildren, Alexander B. Selner, Jessica A. Ducki, and Mallory B. Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Brody Selner, Iain Selner and Liam Ducki; and several
nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, George Low, and Francis Low, and their wives; her son-in-law, Clyde Selner; and her niece, Susan Sena.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory of Shirley with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com


Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
