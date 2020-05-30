Sidney H. Berson, 95, of Niantic and formerly of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020.
Sid was born October 7, 1924, and was the youngest son of George and Fannye (Brook) Berson. He was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Ina. He is survived by his three children: Steven (Devra) of Naples, Florida, Lorie Brooke of Raleigh, and Linda (Jeff) Mahar of Cheshire, three step-children; Marjorie (Jim) Solomon of Weatogue, Elliot (Sue) Cohen of Pepperell, MA, and Bruce (Sue) Cohen of East Lyme. He was a devoted and very involved grandfather to his ten grandchildren, Gregory, Bradford and Courtney Mahar, Sam, Jack and Olivia Berson, Jarrett and Liza Solomon and Mathew and Madison Cohen, and great-grandfather to Ella and Jack Solomon.
Sid graduated from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. He served in WWII, Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was President and CEO of Energy Unlimited Group, Inc. and served on National Oil Jobbers Council in Washington DC, where he became the oil industry's liaison with the House of Representatives Energy Committee. He was appointed to the Fuel Oil Marketing Committee by the US Department of Energy.
Sid gave to the community in many ways; he worked with others in the oil industry and social services to defray heating costs for the disadvantaged, resulting in a plan passed by Congress. He served on the Board of Directors of New Britain Chamber of Commerce, and they oversaw the revitalization of downtown, the expansion of New Britain General Hospital, and the addition of a Temple B'Nai Israel. Sid served on the Board of Directors of YMCA, Salvation Army Holiday Committee, and was a member of the Rotary Club.
As a father, he was very involved and every Saturday, we'd swim before breakfast. He loved the ocean and instilled that appreciation in all of us. We took family trips and summered on the cape. He was a presence, and while he was quiet, his wit, wisdom and dry sense of humor were always at hand. He readily offered countless hours of business advice, and he never was at a loss to make us all laugh.
Sid and Ina retired happily to their home in Old Saybrook. They were engaged in their community, traveled extensively and were avid bridge players. They were active and involved grandparents and every holiday was spent at the beach house. When the grandchildren were growing up, 4 th of July meant walking in the parade with Grammy and Grandpop.
It is impossible to take the measure of his life in an obituary. He was part of the greatest generation and he exemplified the patriotism, selflessness and devotion of that era.
The family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staff on the hospice unit at Middlesex Hospital Middletown, CT, and at Atria Crossroads in Waterford, CT.
A private graveside service will be held and he will be interred, finally joining Ina, at Beaverbrook Cemetery, Clinton. In his death, there is comfort in knowing they will be together again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Connecticut Food Bank, Wounded Warriors or the charity of your choice.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons, East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street Niantic is in charge of arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Britain Herald on May 30, 2020.