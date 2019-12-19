|
|
Sophia (Tsiaparas) Boyiatzis, 101, of Plainville, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Boyiatzis.
Born in Manchester, NH, she was one of seven children to the late Anastasio and Katherine (Sinferis) Tsiaparas. Raised in New Hampshire, she and Nicholas settled in New Britain where they raised their three children. Proud of her Greek heritage, Sophia was a longtime, dedicated member of St. George Greek Othodox Church, where she worked tirelessly and made many lifelong friends. A member of the choir, the Ladies of Philoptochos, the Daughters of Penelope and the Golden Rascals, she was also a founding member of the Kitchen Club overseeing countless festivals. A senior lab technician, Sophia worked for Heublein, Inc., where she enjoyed many travels and performed research and development for KFC alongside Colonel Sanders of which she was always proud, retiring in 1984. She spent many years enjoying her retirement in Florida, returning to Connecticut in 1990 to continue her devotion to her church and cheer on her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. A woman of great strength and independence, she is now at peace and reunited with her beloved family members and friends who have gone before her.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Evelyn Joseph and her husband, Gerald of Plainville; and was the much loved YiaYia to Cynthia Ricco and her husband, Anthony, Christopher Joseph, Scott Almond and his wife, Amy and Stephanie Howard and her husband, Duane. Predeceased by her two brothers and 4 sisters, she leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Elaine Almond, and her pride and joy, her son Michael Boyiatzis.
In lieu of flowers, Sophia may be remembered with contributions to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W. Main St, New Britain, CT 06052.
Sophia's family extends their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at Sheriden Woods for the care and comfort provided to them.
Funeral services in celebration of Sophia's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, officiated by Reverend Constantine Makrinos. Committal services will follow at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Family and friends may gather prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 19, 2019