Sophie Rose Valeriano, 96, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on
September 12, 2020. Born in New Britain on May 3, 1924, she was the daughter
of the late Anthony and Rose (Sarra) Valeriano.
Sophie worked as an inspector at General Electric in Plainville for many
years. She was also a member of St. Jerome Church.
Sophie is survived by her nieces, Linda Zurolo and Karyn Campbell. She was
predeceased by her brothers, Primo, John and Fred Valeriano and her sister, Julie
Valeriano.
Arrangements are being handled by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in New
Britain. Please share a memory of Sophie in the online guest book atwww.ericksonhansen.com