Sophie Rose Valeriano
1924 - 2020
Sophie Rose Valeriano, 96, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on
September 12, 2020. Born in New Britain on May 3, 1924, she was the daughter
of the late Anthony and Rose (Sarra) Valeriano.
Sophie worked as an inspector at General Electric in Plainville for many
years. She was also a member of St. Jerome Church.
Sophie is survived by her nieces, Linda Zurolo and Karyn Campbell. She was
predeceased by her brothers, Primo, John and Fred Valeriano and her sister, Julie
Valeriano.
Arrangements are being handled by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in New
Britain. Please share a memory of Sophie in the online guest book at
www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in The New Britain Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
