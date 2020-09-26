Sophie Rose Valeriano, 96, of New Britain, passed away peacefully onSeptember 12, 2020. Born in New Britain on May 3, 1924, she was the daughterof the late Anthony and Rose (Sarra) Valeriano.Sophie worked as an inspector at General Electric in Plainville for manyyears. She was also a member of St. Jerome Church.Sophie is survived by her nieces, Linda Zurolo and Karyn Campbell. She waspredeceased by her brothers, Primo, John and Fred Valeriano and her sister, JulieValeriano.Arrangements are being handled by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in NewBritain. Please share a memory of Sophie in the online guest book at