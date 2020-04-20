|
Speranza "Sperry" (Cinquegrana) Passan, 92, formerly of New Britain, entered into her eternal resting place in heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Newington Rapid Recovery. She was born on December 7, 1927 and immigrated to the United States in 1965 from Tufino, (Napoli) Italy. She was the daughter of Pasquale Cinquegrana and Felicia Riccardi Cinquegrana. Speranza was employed at North & Judd Mfg., later at American Bazaar and then at the Jerome Home in New Britain until her retirement in 2000. She attended church faithfully for most of her life and was a member of the former Bethel Church in New Britain.
In her younger years, Speranza enjoyed embroidery and taught classes at her home in Tufino. She loved flowers and later developed a passion for gardening. Her vegetable and flower gardens brought her much happiness and she enjoyed sharing them with others. She also loved to cook and everyone had a place at her table. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends.
Speranza leaves behind her daughter, Rose McCarthy and her husband Glen of Portland; her grandson, Jacob McCarthy, whom she adored; her step son, Kenneth Passan and his wife Gayle of Colchester; two sisters, Gilda and Elena Cinquegrana, both in Italy; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Enoch Angelo Passan; her sister, Tommasina Cinquegrana and her beloved aunt, Rosa Cinquegrana who raised her and whom she loved dearly. Speranza was a devoted mother, wife and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the current health crisis, private graveside services were held at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, was assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020