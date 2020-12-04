1/1
Stanislaw Malz
Stanislaw Malz, age 87, of New Britain, beloved husband to Stefania (Krysiak) Malz, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Born in Piatkowizna, Poland, he was the son of the Late Wladyslaw and Marianna (Pliszka) Malz.
The hours for visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
DEC
7
Interment
Sacred Heart Cemetery
December 3, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Soderman
