Stanislaw Malz, age 87, of New Britain, beloved husband to Stefania (Krysiak) Malz, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Born in Piatkowizna, Poland, he was the son of the Late Wladyslaw and Marianna (Pliszka) Malz.
