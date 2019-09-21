|
Stanislawa (Kuderewska) Lotko, widow of Henry Lotko, of New Britain, died peacefully surrounded by her children on Sept. 20, 2019. She was born in Kuderewczyna, Poland, and was the daughter to the late Jan and Wiktoria Kuderewska. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.
She will be remembered for her dedication to her church, her love of cooking, especially making her pierogi and golabki. She also enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her precious grandchildren. Stanislawa retired from Heublein after many years of service.
She is survived by her beloved children with their spouses, Richard and Antoinette Kisluk of Glastonbury, Dorothy and Michael Zeoli of Cheshire, Mark and Dana Lotko of California, her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Matthew and David Kisluk, Kendall Lotko, Madelyn, and Daniel Zeoli.
She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a son, Tadeusz Kisluk, three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home, (directions, Exit 37 off I-84 take a right at the exit, 1 ½ miles on your right. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019