Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
332 Burritt St.
New Britain, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
332 Burritt St.
New Britain, CT
Stanley Antoszek

Stanley Antoszek Obituary
Stanley Antoszek, 98, of New Britain, beloved husband of Monika (Laban), died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Jan and Leona Antoszek, he came to the U.S. from Germany in 1951 and settled in New Britain. He retired from Fafnir Bearing after 30 years of service and was a member of the New Britain Seniors, U.A.W 133 Seniors and Fafnir Seniors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ruck and his grandchildren, Heather and Ryan. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Antoszek. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by funeral service at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
