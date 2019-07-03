Services Plantsville Funeral Home 975 South Main Street Plantsville , CT 06479 (860) 621-4656 Stanley Domijan Sr.

1930 - 2019 Share This Page Email Stanley Domijan, Sr., 89, of Southington, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. His bright light dimmed and slowly faded out. He had been the loving husband of Joan (Klepacki) Domijan for 56 years. Born in New Britain, on Feb. 18, 1930, to the late Stanley and Veronica (Topa) Domijan, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

After graduation, Stanley enrolled in the Merchant Marines. He loved the sea and joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. After his service was completed, he returned home to New Britain for family obligations and started his 35-year career at the former Atlantic Aerospace where he retired as an IT Manager. In his retirement, Stanley enjoyed splitting time between his homes in Southington and Old Saybrook. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by his son, Stanley Domijan, Jr. of Southington, and his daughter, Kathleen Domijan of Meriden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9 - 10 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 3 to July 6, 2019