Stanley F. Lukas
Stanley F Lukas, affectionately known as Stretch, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 22 at the age of 99.
Stanley is predeceased by his wife Mary "Julie" (Guay) Lukas and his brother Harold Lukasiewicz.
The son of the late Stanley and Anna (Dubowska) Lukasiewicz, he was born on July 22, 1921 in New Britain, CT and lived there until 1993 when he and his beloved wife of 55 years moved to Hebron, CT to be closer to his son Mark and his family.
Stanley was a toolmaker at Fafnir Bearing for over 30 years and at Mallory Industries in Farmington.
During World War II, as a representative of the Greatest Generation, he served in the US Army, Battery C, 602 AAA Gun Battalion, in Northern France, the Beaches of Normandy and Belgium. The war left a lasting impression on Stanley and he would regale his friends and family with animated stories at family gatherings. In later years he and Julie traveled to annual battalion reunions which he enjoyed immensely.
Stanley and Julie met through the Newington Ski Club on a trip to Vermont and were married at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford on Apr. 29, 1961.
Stanley and Julie loved their trips to East Beach in Rhode Island with their loving friends from New Britain. A man of great faith, Stanley loved St Joseph whose statue he carried in his backpack during WWII.
Stanley enjoyed playing golf well into his 80's, skiing, gardening, social gatherings and the Red Sox. Most of all, he loved spending time in the presence of his grandchildren.
Stanley leaves his son, Mark and his wife Alisa of Victor, NY and four grandchildren, Margaret, Ryan, Kathyrn and Colleen.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with visitation at 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church. Burial with military honors will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To send a message to the family and send a memory please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
