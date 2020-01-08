|
|
Stanley F. Sobolewski, 97, widower of Rose H. Sobolewski, of New Britain passed away on January 3, 2020 at Southington Care Center after a brief illness with family by his side.
Stanley was born April 9, 1922 in New Britain to the late Walery and Rose P. Sobolewski. Stanley was employed by Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 1984. He was a parishioner of St. Jerome. Stanley was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He married Rose and was a devoted husband and father who cherished time spent with family. A lighthearted man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling with Rosie, earlier in his life was an avid gardener, enjoyed tweaking Rosie's recipes (she did not appreciate it, but went with it). He loved telling his stories of "the olden days" of New Britain. At the age of 97 he was still telling those stories, what memory that man had!
Stanley will also be remembered for his social butterfly nature, his Polish jokes and he was also a huge Yankees fan. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter; Maryann Sobolewski and her wife, Michelle Fournier, his extended Fournier family, several nieces and nephew, dear friends, neighbors and his Grandpuppy Oreo.
He was also predeceased by his sisters, Helen Chotner and Vera Lempicki. Stanley's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Southington Care Center staff for their wonderful care and for their many acts of kindness and support during his stay.
Funeral services will begin Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:00am from New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:00am in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Church of St. Jerome. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation hours will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at the funeral home. For directions or online tributes, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 8, 2020