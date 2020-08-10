Stanley J. Suski, 86, of Lyme and Niantic and a former Southington resident, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Coates) Suski who passed just 143 days prior.
Stanley was born on Feb. 26, 1934 in Middletown, CT the son of the late John J. and Helen (Stronk) Suski. He was a US Army Veteran and a die hard Giants fan. Stan started working at the age of 10, delivering milk in Middletown, every morning before school, and in turn giving his earnings to his mother to help the family. After working as a medic in the Army, Stan worked for 38 years at Tuttle & Bailey in New Britain, and then worked for the New Britain School System until his retirement. In his much deserved retirement, he enjoyed spending time at Rogers Lake with his family, boating, relaxing, and sharing stories with his grandchildren of his adventures growing up.
He is survived by his children - his son Jay Suski and wife Renee of Durham, his daughter Marcia Neville and husband Silvio of Niantic, his grandchildren Kendall Suski, Emerson Suski, Aiden Suski, Laura Lima de Souza and husband Hugo, Mark Neville and Ethan Berman and a great grandson Ian Scott Lima de Souza. He also leaves a brother Henry Suski of New Britain. In addition to his wife Nancy he is predeceased by a son Scott Swanson.
Stanley's family would like to sincerely thank Bridebrook Health and Rehabilitation of Niantic, and the wonderfully caring staff for their unwavering support and care to both Stanley and Nancy and to our entire family. Bridebrook has been his home with Nancy for the past nearly 3 years and we couldn't be more blessed to have found you. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 1 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Social distancing and masks please. There are no calling hours.
DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is assisting with arrangements.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com