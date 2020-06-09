Stanley John Borajkiewicz
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley John Borajkiewicz, 82, of Cleveland passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Stan was born on February 1, 1938 in Plainville, CT. Stanley graduated from Plainville High School in Connecticut in 1956 where he was president of his senior class and captain of the football team. Stan was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Navy choir and band. He was a professional photographer and salesman by profession. Stan was a parishioner of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church where he was a former long-time member of the parish choir. Stan was an Honorary Life member of the Knights and the past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree (Patriotic Degree). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Gadomski) Borajkiewicz, a sister, Harriet Morris, and his wife, Patricia Dickson Borajkiewicz. Survivors include his sisters, Maryann Carlson and Joann Callaghan; one brother, John Borajkiewicz and his wife, Elizabeth, two sons, Joseph and Jeffrey Borajkiewicz, one daughter, Jennifer Chalk, and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Cleveland with Father Mike Nolan presiding. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga. Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved