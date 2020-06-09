Stanley John Borajkiewicz, 82, of Cleveland passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in a local hospital. Stan was born on February 1, 1938 in Plainville, CT. Stanley graduated from Plainville High School in Connecticut in 1956 where he was president of his senior class and captain of the football team. Stan was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Navy choir and band. He was a professional photographer and salesman by profession. Stan was a parishioner of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church where he was a former long-time member of the parish choir. Stan was an Honorary Life member of the Knights and the past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree (Patriotic Degree). He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Gadomski) Borajkiewicz, a sister, Harriet Morris, and his wife, Patricia Dickson Borajkiewicz. Survivors include his sisters, Maryann Carlson and Joann Callaghan; one brother, John Borajkiewicz and his wife, Elizabeth, two sons, Joseph and Jeffrey Borajkiewicz, one daughter, Jennifer Chalk, and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Cleveland with Father Mike Nolan presiding. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga. Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

