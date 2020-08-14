1/1
Stanley Jurczyk, 62, of Farmington, beloved husband of Barbara "Bogusia" (Kordek) Jurczyk, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at the UCONN Medical Center. Stanley was born in Poland on July 1, 1958 and was the son of the late Czeslaw and Wladyslawa (Kozlowski) Jurczyk. He attended Sacred Heart School and New Britain High School. In 1977, he faithfully served his country by joining the United States Marine Corps. At the time of his passing, Stanley was a devoted machinist for over 20 years at PCX Aerostructures of Newington. Stanley was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and working on his farm. Besides his wife Barbara, He is survived by his brother Mark Jurczyk and his wife Teresa of New Britain, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Stanley was pre-deceased by his son Gregory who passed away in 2007 and by his siblings, Kaz Jurczyk, Irene Drezek, Christine Niziolko and Anna Cleveland. A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St. New Britain, Ct. 06053. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family for calling hours on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, Ct 06053. Please follow social distancing and wearing of masks requirements. To leave an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com. Spoczywaj w pokoju, Stanley.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
