Stanley Okulicz

Stanley Okulicz Obituary
Stanley J. Okulicz Jr, 67, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Touchpoint at Bloomfield. Stanley was born in New Britain, CT was the son of the late Stanley Sr. and Bessie (Failla) Okulicz. He attended local schools and graduated from New Britain High School.
Stanley is survived by his brother Charles and wife Nancy Okulicz, niece and nephew all of Windsor Locks, CT.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Okulicz family or to share a memory of Stanley, please visit ShakerFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
