Stefania (Rapacz) Luczynski, 83, of New Britain, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Poland to the late Antoni and Katarzyna Rapacz, she immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1963 to provide a better life for them. Stefania worked at Okay Industries as an inspector for many years. She enjoyed gardening and large family gatherings with her sisters and their families. What truly made her happy was spending time with her grandchildren; taking them on trips to the beach, going to the playground or teaching them to cook - her specialties were chicken soup, pancakes and pierogis. The grandkids loved going to church with her because they knew that Babcia always had a purse full of gummy bears. A religious woman, Stefania prayed daily and found strength in her faith. Her zest for life and God will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, John Luczynski and his wife, Renata and Ewa Van Horn and her husband, Dan; her adored grandchildren: Jamie, Krystie, Mathew, Emily, Jack, Jessica and Samantha as well as two sisters Janina Brocki and Irena Tabaszewski, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Feliks and her two infant children, Robert and Maria, and her sister Czeslawa Boron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 at 9:30a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. Calling hours are private. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.