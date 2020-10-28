1/1
Stefania (Rapacz) Luczynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stefania's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stefania (Rapacz) Luczynski, 83, of New Britain, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Poland to the late Antoni and Katarzyna Rapacz, she immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1963 to provide a better life for them. Stefania worked at Okay Industries as an inspector for many years. She enjoyed gardening and large family gatherings with her sisters and their families. What truly made her happy was spending time with her grandchildren; taking them on trips to the beach, going to the playground or teaching them to cook - her specialties were chicken soup, pancakes and pierogis. The grandkids loved going to church with her because they knew that Babcia always had a purse full of gummy bears. A religious woman, Stefania prayed daily and found strength in her faith. Her zest for life and God will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, John Luczynski and his wife, Renata and Ewa Van Horn and her husband, Dan; her adored grandchildren: Jamie, Krystie, Mathew, Emily, Jack, Jessica and Samantha as well as two sisters Janina Brocki and Irena Tabaszewski, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Feliks and her two infant children, Robert and Maria, and her sister Czeslawa Boron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 at 9:30a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. Calling hours are private. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved