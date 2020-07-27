Stefania (Chuchro) Taranska, 96, of Poland and Plainville, CT passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Poland and was the daughter of Maria and Jozef Chuchro. She was predeceased by her husband Jozef. She was always helping others her entire life with memories of her that will be cherished and last forever. She is missed already by all those lives Stefania touched. Stefania loved to crochet and sew as much as she could. Also, she loved to garden and especially watch the birds and was always a hard working lady, always doing something. Besides that, she loved her pets including her dog Kuba whom was "Babcia's dog" and Xenon and the birds who she always took care of and talked to. Leaving behind, Stefania has her only granddaughter, the joy of her life, Vanessa, her only daughter Kazia, and son-in-law Zbyszek and family and friends in CT and in Poland. A special thank you goes out to the entire staff at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, CT for all of the care and love that they provided Stefania. There are no calling hours. The services and burial will remain private at the convenience of the Family.

