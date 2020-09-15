1/1
Stella M. Roman
Stella M. Roman, 89, was born Stanislawa Maria Misilo in Sieniawa, Poland. She remained there for the duration of World War II and traveled to Szczecin right after the war where she met and married John Roman. She gave birth to two children, Dr. Alicja Harbut and Bozena Fine. The family emigrated to the United States and started their life here in Hartford, Connecticut.
She worked at the motor vehicle department for 25 years. She had many friends and was socially active. Her talents included painting with water color, acrylic and oils. Her work was displayed several times in her local community. She loved her grandchildren, her garden and her house plants.
She died on August 21, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roman and by her grandson, Matthew Harbut. She leaves behind her daughters, Alicja Harbut M.D. and her husband John Harbut, M.D. and their son Andrew and his wife Shaz, as well as Bozena Fine and her husband Darryl Fine, as well as their son Tim and his wife Carly Fine, as well their two children.
Funeral arrangements were held privately due to COVID restrictions. To leave and online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
