Our Mom, Stella Wojtowicz, born January 9, 1925 passed away on January 23, 2020 with both of us by her side. We will remember her smiles, her hugs, her love for dancing and all her love that she shared with us throughout her life. Mom was a hard working widow who raised us both by herself, giving up just about everything to make our lives just a little bit better. A Mother In-law to Philip Weber, a proud Grand Mother to Tatem Weber and Shelly McNinney, and even a prouder Great Grand Mother to Tatiana, Eila and Cade. Now Mom is moving on to be with her own Mom and Dad, Rose and Joseph Staranchak, brothers John Staranchak and Edwad Staranchak, her sister Anna Pestillo and all her friends who have also passed on. We have been blessed by her being our Mom. She will be a part of everyday of the rest of our lives and then only for eternity there on after. At this time services for our Mom are being postponed to sometime in the future due to an illness in our family. And to all of Mom's friends who are still around she's not saying good bye but saying see you later. We love you Mom, Steph Weber and Andy Wojtowicz. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 11, 2020