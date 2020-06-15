Stephen J. Arasimowicz Jr.
Stephen J. Arasimowicz, Jr., 79, of New Britain, husband of Joan (Napolitano) Arasimowicz, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, son of the late Stephen Arasimowicz Sr. and Frances (Ferone) Arasimowicz, he lived in New Britain most of his life. Steve served with the US Navy for 6 years and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Jonas Ingram (DD938) with his brother George. Steve was a Plant Facility Engineer at EC Goodwin Technical School in New Britain for over 30 years, retiring in 2007. He was also a Chef and owned Crest Catering for 15 years. Besides being a chef, He was also a Master Carpenter where his work proudly displayed in many of his family member's homes. He lived by his motto, "Go, Go, Go". Steve was a member of St. Ann Church of the St. Joachim Parish; was a member of the Marchegian Society and was a Champion Dart player there; and was also a member of the Bernardino-Badalato Post #2, Italian-American War Veterans in New Britain.
Besides his wife Joan, he leaves three sons, Stephen Arasimowicz III and his wife Livia, Todd Arasimowicz and his wife Bridgett, and James Yaskolka, all of New Britain; three brothers, James Aresimowicz of Berlin; Donald Arasimowicz of Foley, AL; and Michael Arasimowicz in West Palm Beach; FL; a sister, Rosemarie "Cookie" McClellan of Plainville; a daughter-in-law, Ann Merold; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Tyler, Brandon, Arrin, Cara, Justin, Jeremy and Victoria; five great grandchildren, Thalia June, Mia Jane and Wynter Violet, Coraline and Avril Judd; several nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by a brother George Arasimowicz and a sister, Barbara Grant.
At Stephen's request, his memorial service will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
